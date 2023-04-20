Eid al-Fitr 2023: Where to watch fireworks in the UAE

Every year, the United Arab Emirates is famed for its firework displays to mark the end of Ramadan and celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festivities– and this Eid promises to be another showstopping weekend of celebrations.



Residents and tourists across the emirate will have a plethora of options to watch spectacular firework displays that illuminate the skies and add to the celebratory ambiance of Eid, which is expected to begin on April 20.

In Dubai, visitors can head to Bluewaters Island, the man-made island located off the coast of Jumeirah Beach Residence. The island is home to a variety of waterfront restaurants such as London Project, Alici, and Shi, offering front-row views of the fireworks set to take place on the second night of Eid at 9 pm.



For those who prefer a more relaxed atmosphere, the waterfront walk or footbridge connecting Bluewaters Island and JBR are also great options to catch the show.



Dubai Parks and Resorts, a popular destination for thrill-seekers and families, will be putting on two fireworks shows on April 22 at 7 pm and 9 pm. Visitors can also enjoy a light show at MotionGate, meet-and-greets with Emirati cartoon characters at Lapita Hotel, and Dino Mania, a dinosaur-themed event that will take place throughout the Eid weekend starting on April 21 at 8 pm.



Global Village, an open-air entertainment venue located in Dubai, has prepared a week-long fireworks display for visitors every day at 9 pm, starting from April 21 until April 30. Along with the fireworks, the venue will host an Eid Market, where visitors can indulge in delicious food and drink, shop for traditional clothing, oud, handmade soaps, and paintings by local artists.



Abu Dhabi also has a variety of options for those looking to catch the fireworks displays.



Yas Island, home to theme parks and hotels, will host a fireworks display on the first and second nights of Eid at Yas Bay at 9 pm. The island will also have live performances by Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah at Etihad Arena on April 23, and Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan at Yas Links Abu Dhabi on the second day of Eid.



Hudayriyat Island, a popular adventure and leisure destination, will also have a fireworks display at 9 pm on April 22.



Visitors can check out the family-friendly Circuit X adventure park, the obstacle course at OCR Park, or spend a night glamping at Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat.



For those looking for a unique experience, Al Mugheirah Bay, a waterfront retail and residential community located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region, will host a fireworks show at 9 pm on April 21. Visitors can enjoy the fireworks display against the backdrop of the Khor Al Bazim lagoon.



Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Corniche, an 8 km waterfront venue, will put on a fireworks show to celebrate Eid on April 21 at 9 pm.

