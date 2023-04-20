Eid cannon: Seven sites in Dubai to mark the end of Ramadan

The Dubai police on Thursday announced seven sites across the city where onlookers can witness the Eid al-Fitr cannons to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Eid holiday in the UAE will begin on Thursday, April 20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dubai will continue its annual tradition of firing cannons to celebrate the start of the Islamic holiday.

The canon firing can be witnessed at the Grand Zabeel Mosque and in prayer grounds in al-Mankhool, Nad al-Shiba, Hatta, Nadd al-Hamar, Baraha and al-Barsha.

Residents and tourists in the emirate also have a plethora of options to watch fireworks, from the Bluewaters Island, Dubai Parks and Resorts, and Global Village.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan which began on March 23.

In the UAE, the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal and private sector employees began on April 20. The holiday has been extended until Shawwal 3, which will fall on April 23 or April 24 depending on whether Ramadan lasts for 29 or 30 days.

Read more:

UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday dates for private, public sector employees

Eid could begin Saturday as Shawwal moon will not be visible Thursday: Astronomers

Zakat al-Fitr: The obligatory Eid donation to be made by the end of Ramadan