Emiratization: Over 10,500 UAE nationals hired in 2023 by private sector firms

Over 10,500 Emiratis have joined the private sector in the first three months of 2023, authorities in the United Arab Emirates disclosed on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) reported an 11 percent increase in UAE nationals joining the workforce compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The latest additions reportedly bring the total number of Emirati employees in the private sector to over 66,000 in over 16,000 companies.

“The UAE works on economic development through public-private partnerships and is keen to implement targeted measures to enhance the role of Emiratis in the job market, particularly in the private sector,” MoHRE said in a statement.

“We are expecting a stronger rhythm of employing Emiratis in the next two months as the deadline for achieving the 1 percent semi-annual Emiratization target for private sector companies with 50 employees or more will be 30th June 2023,” it added.

The five major sectors that hired Emiratis were business services (growth of 10 percent), commerce and repair services (growth of 13 percent), construction (growth of 14 percent), financial brokerage (growth of four percent), and manufacturing (with a growth of 14 percent).

By January 1, 2023, companies with more than 50 employees must have ensured that at least two percent of their staff are UAE nationals under a government drive to encourage more citizens to enter the sector.

Any employer that fails to reach the target would have to pay a fine of about $20,000 for each Emirati worker they fail to hire.

Read more:

GCC salary guide 2023: Salary, recruitment and bonus trends across the UAE, Saudi

Saudi, UAE workforce confidence on right track despite economic challenges: LinkedIn

UAE, Saudi employees can expect pay rises, bonuses in 2023: Experts