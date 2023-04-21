Emirati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi sends Eid wishes from space – alongside mascot

Emirati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi has sent Eid al-Fitr greetings from space – alongside his mascot for the nation's space mission, his colorful stuffed toy Suhail.

Sharing a video on Twitter accompanied by Arabic music, he wished his followers, family and the UAE a blessed Eid, saying: “Usually the Eid is with my family and children, but today I am with my friend Suhail..on the International Space Station (ISS).”

“On this occasion, I send my greetings to the leaders of the country, my family, my friends, and all of you. May this Eid bring peace, happiness and goodness to the whole world. Happy new year, and may you be blessed.”

He concluded the video by sending Suhail - the Arabic name for the star Canopus - floating into the atmosphere.

He earlier shared a tweet saying he was celebrating this Eid with his “trusty companion Suhail.”

Saeed Al Emadi, from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, developed the cartoon character Suhail to spark interest in space and STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in the next generation.

Al-Neyadi’s stuffed-toy version of the mascot has accompanied him on several videos and messages he has shared onboard ISS.

Earlier this week, al-Neyadi shared footage of Saudi Arabia’s Mecca aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Al-Neyadi tweeted a video of the Kingdom’s holy site on his Twitter page, calling the footage “a gift for Salman’s children on these blessed nights”.

The footage showed Mecca and Medina lit up and Saudi’s Arabia’s Grand Mosque glowing in the dark.

The Emirati astronaut has regularly been sharing footage onboard ISS since embarking on his six-month mission in March.

Sultan al-Neyadi will be the first Arab to complete a spacewalk when he exits the ISS on April 28.

He follows in the footsteps of other Arab astronauts including Emirati Hazzaa al-Mansouri who became the first Arab on the ISS in 2019, and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan bin Salman who became the first Arab to travel to space in 1985.

