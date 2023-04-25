Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A handout photo provided by Hamad International Airport (HIA) on January 26, 2021 shows the Boeing 737 aircraft that carried the first Flydubai flight from Dubai to Doha -- after the resumption of air services between the UAE and Qatar -- on the tarmac at Hamad airport. (AFP)
A handout photo provided by Hamad International Airport (HIA) on January 26, 2021 shows the Boeing 737 aircraft that carried the first Flydubai flight from Dubai to Doha -- after the resumption of air services between the UAE and Qatar -- on the tarmac at Hamad airport. (AFP)

Flydubai aircraft returns to Dubai after engine fire due to Nepal bird strike

Reuters, Dubai
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A flydubai flight from Kathmandu to Dubai experienced a bird strike during takeoff but returned to the United Arab Emirates, the company said on Monday.

“Our experienced flight crew followed standard operating procedure and continued the onward journey after determining that the engine was within normal operating parameters,” a spokesperson for the UAE company said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Jagannath Niroula, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, said in a statement to Reuters that an engine caught fire shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu. The fire on flydubai flight 576 was under control and the Boeing 737-800 plane had 167 passengers on board, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

Flydubai said the aircraft landed normally in Dubai just after midnight local time and that further inspection would be conducted.

Read more:

Video: Flydubai flight catches fire leaving Nepal, expected to land safely in UAE

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size