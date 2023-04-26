Theme
Rescue boats are seen under the Sheikh Jaber Bridge in Kuwait. (Social Media)
Rescuers save young woman who jumped off Kuwait’s Sheikh Jaber Bridge

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
A team from Kuwait’s Fire and Marine Rescue Department rescued a young woman who jumped off the Sheikh Jaber Bridge, local media reported on Wednesday.

The woman was transported to a hospital after being rescued by patrol boats affiliated with the Shuwaikh Marine Center and Shuwaikh Industrial Center, according to sources.

The Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah Causeway is the fourth longest sea bridge in the world, spanning 36 kilometers long.

No further details have been released.

