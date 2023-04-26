Rescuers save young woman who jumped off Kuwait’s Sheikh Jaber Bridge
A team from Kuwait’s Fire and Marine Rescue Department rescued a young woman who jumped off the Sheikh Jaber Bridge, local media reported on Wednesday.
The woman was transported to a hospital after being rescued by patrol boats affiliated with the Shuwaikh Marine Center and Shuwaikh Industrial Center, according to sources.
The Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah Causeway is the fourth longest sea bridge in the world, spanning 36 kilometers long.
No further details have been released.
