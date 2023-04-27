Three-day weekends: UAE study shows shorter weeks boost student performance

A study conducted in the UAE has revealed that a three-day weekend for schools has numerous benefits, including boosting students’ performance, time management skills, and problem-solving skills.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) conducted a study in the emirate that included 31,198 families of students from 70 different nationalities, 7,000 teachers and administrators across 127 different schools.

Sharjah had begun implementing the four-day work week for employees and students on January 1, 2022.

The SPEA study showed a 77 percent increase in academic achievement and a 78 percent increase in social skills and interactions among the students involved.

The study also revealed that shorter school hours improved the students’ ability to problem-solve and manage time better.

The results mirror that of another study conducted on employees in Sharjah who had been working a four-day week.

The government study on employees in Sharjah that was published on February 1, 2023, also revealed a significant rise in job performance, happiness, and mental health.

It also found that employees were able to spend more time participating in social events, exercising, taking part in their hobbies, pursuing their education, and working on their private commercial projects.

Productivity levels were also much higher, according to the study.

In a post-COVID world, several studies have been conducted to study the impact of flexible working hours on employees and students.

