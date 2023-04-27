UAE’s next public holiday to mark Eid al-Adha in June

Residents across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are just two months away from their next long public holiday – Eid al-Adha – which is set to begin on June 28 and last for three days.

Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is a revered observance that coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Those living and working in the UAE will have June 28, 29 and 30 off from work – in most public and private sector professions – to mark the Muslim holiday. Residents will also have a bonus day off on June 27 to mark Arafat day, culminating in a six-day weekend.

Leaders and residents across the UAE just last week observed Eid al-Fitr with prayers, fireworks and celebrations marking the holy festival and the end of the Ramadan.

Residents across the emirates enjoyed four days off to celebrate Eid al-Fitr from April 20 until April 23.

Other public holidays in the UAE this year following Eid-al Adha include the Islamic New Year on July 21, followed by Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, with a public holiday on September 29.

The holiday for the UAE’s 52nd National Day falls on December 2 and 3.

Here is a list of all of the UAE’s public holidays for 2023:

January 1: New Year's Day

April 20 to 23: Eid Al Fitr

June 27: Arafat Day

June 28 to 30: Eid Al Adha

July 21: Islamic New Year

September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day

