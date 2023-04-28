Theme
The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, walks toward the United Arab Emirates stable during a veterinary check at the equestrian endurance competition at the 15th Asian Games in the desert outside Doha December 14, 2006. (Reuters)
Dubai ruler issues decree appointing first and second deputies

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on Friday appointed another of his sons as a deputy ruler of the emirate, following the death of his brother and long-serving deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2021.

Dubai now has first and second deputy rulers, the decree published by the Dubai Media Office said.

The decree appointed as first deputy ruler Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, one of Sheikh Mohammed’s sons who has been a deputy ruler since 2008 and is currently the United Arab Emirates’ finance minister.

Newly appointed to the role of second deputy ruler is Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, another of Sheikh Mohammed’s sons and the chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

