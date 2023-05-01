UAE evacuates 136 Emiratis, others from Sudan amid ongoing violence

A second evacuation plane from Sudan, carrying 136 Emirati citizens, along with diplomats and nationals from nine other countries, has arrived in the UAE, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.

The people evacuated included vulnerable groups such as children, the sick, women, and elderly.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to WAM, the UAE will host the evacuees and provide them with all necessary support and assistance before transferring to their home countries.

Syrian family reunites in Abu Dhabi

A Syrian family on board the second evacuation flight were reunited in Abu Dhabi when the plane safely returned the brother and sister safely to their parents.

Yamama Hasani Alhussein and her brother Masaab Hasani Alhussein had an emotional reunion with their parents on the tarmac after their plane flew in from Port Sudan.

“We fled because the situation was not safe, Khartoum is not safe, strikes are still happening,” said Yamama, adding her gratitude to the UAE for taking them to Port Sudan and sheltering them in a hotel there before their flight back to the country where they now live.

The family had little hope of being reunited when Yamama lost her passport in Sudan, but after contacting the UAE authorities, her father had managed to get her new documents in time for the flight.

Sudan has been mired in violence since fighting broke out between the military and heavily armed paramilitaries on April 15.

Over 500 people have been killed, tens of thousands have been displaced, and a mass exodus of foreigners and international staff was triggered since the battles began.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s commitment to providing aid and assistance to countries in need, highlighting its work with international partners and the global community to serve the interests of the Sudanese people.

The evacuation operation aligns with the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and its efforts to promote international solidarity and cooperation.

Meanwhile, evacuations from Sudan through Saudi Arabia remained ongoing over the weekend as people continued to flee the violence.

Read more:

No signs of conflict easing in Sudan as country braces for more violence

US says second convoy carrying citizens from Sudan arrived