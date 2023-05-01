Theme
U.S. special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, attends an interview with Reuters in Amman, Jordan April 2, 2022. Picture taken April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jehad Shelbak
US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, attends an interview with Reuters in Amman, Jordan April 2, 2022. (Reuters)

US Yemen envoy visits Gulf to push new agreement, peace process: State Department

Reuters, Washington 
Published: Updated:
US special envoy Tim Lenderking began a trip to Oman and Saudi Arabia on Monday in an effort to advance Yemen peace efforts, the State Department said.

Lenderking will meet with Yemeni, Omani, Saudi and other international partners, the department said in a statement.

