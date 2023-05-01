US Yemen envoy visits Gulf to push new agreement, peace process: State Department
US special envoy Tim Lenderking began a trip to Oman and Saudi Arabia on Monday in an effort to advance Yemen peace efforts, the State Department said.
Lenderking will meet with Yemeni, Omani, Saudi and other international partners, the department said in a statement.
