UAE arrests drug dealers in Sharjah who used delivery riders to promote narcotics

Authorities in the UAE city of Sharjah busted a group dealing drugs using bike delivery riders.

In under 12 hours, the anti-narcotics department of the Sharjah police nabbed seven Asian nationals who were involved in the distribution of the illicit substances, the authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group reportedly “took advantage” of the rider with “limited income.” Essentially, the low-income riders were urged by the gang of seven to promote the drugs on their delivery routes.

The authorities confiscated 7,604 grams of a crystal drug, 494 grams of hashish, and 297 rolls of an unidentified substance.

The crackdown came after the anti-narcotics department of the Sharjah police noted the presence of the drug peddling system and established a team who would monitor and investigate the crime.

After devising a plan to arrest those involved with forces from neighboring emirates, the gang was seized in record time and referred to public prosecution.

The authorities called on residents to contact the police if they were made aware of similar drug operations.

Authorities in the UAE routinely conduct missions and thwart drug dealing and smuggling in the country.

In one such instance, mid last year, Al Arabiya English learned that Dubai Customs made 936 drug seizures across its land, sea, air and passenger ports only in the first four months of 2022. This included several attempts to smuggle narcotic substances, which included tramadol tablets, Captagon, opium, heroin, hemp seeds, crystal meth, marijuana, and other narcotics.

