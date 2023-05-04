Emirati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi shares stunning image of Dubai from space

Emirati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi has shared a stunning night-time view of Dubai from space – capturing some of the emirate’s most famous landmarks.

The image – which he posted on Twitter - shows Dubai’s distinctive Palm Jumeirah lit up on the emirate’s beachfront.

“Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here,” he wrote.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared the photo on his Twitter account, describing it as “an awe-inspiring photograph of Dubai taken by Emirati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi.”

Last week al-Neyadi - who is currently on a six-month mission onboard the International Space Station (ISS) - made history by becoming the first Arab to perform a spacewalk.

Al-Neyadi trained for more than 55 hours at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas in preparation for spacewalks.

He blasted into space on March 2 from the United States’ NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of a six-month mission which will carry out experiments ranging from human cell growth in space to controlling combustible materials in microgravity.

Al-Neyadi, 41, is only the second person from his country to fly to space and the first to launch from US soil as part of a long-duration space station team.

He follows in the footsteps of other Arab astronauts including Emirati Hazzaa al-Mansouri who became the first Arab on the ISS in 2019, and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan bin Salman who became the first Arab to travel to space in 1985.

