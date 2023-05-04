UAE’s Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways expand agreement to ease travel

Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways on Thursday said they are expanding their interline agreement in a bid to boost tourism to the United Arab Emirates, focusing first on inbound traffic from locations in Europe and China.

Customers of each airline from this summer can buy a single ticket into either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, and return via the other airport, Emirates said in a statement announcing the memorandum of understanding.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

"We believe this new agreement provides a strong foundation to develop further opportunities between both airlines and is an example of our commitment to the UAE's vision for continued economic diversification," said Emirates President Tim Clark.

Read more:

India resists UAE’s calls for more air access, domestic carriers to fly long haul

FlyDubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms

UAE’s Emirates Airline fined for ‘misleading’ Business Class advertising