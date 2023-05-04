Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this May 4, 2014 file photo, an Etihad Airways plane prepares to land at the Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates' national carrier has formally submitted a document to the United States government rebutting allegations by U.S. carriers that it receives unfair subsidies. (AP)
In this May 4, 2014 file photo, an Etihad Airways plane prepares to land at the Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates. (File photo: AP)

UAE’s Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways expand agreement to ease travel

Reuters, Dubai 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways on Thursday said they are expanding their interline agreement in a bid to boost tourism to the United Arab Emirates, focusing first on inbound traffic from locations in Europe and China.

Customers of each airline from this summer can buy a single ticket into either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, and return via the other airport, Emirates said in a statement announcing the memorandum of understanding.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

"We believe this new agreement provides a strong foundation to develop further opportunities between both airlines and is an example of our commitment to the UAE's vision for continued economic diversification," said Emirates President Tim Clark.

Read more:

India resists UAE’s calls for more air access, domestic carriers to fly long haul

FlyDubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms

UAE’s Emirates Airline fined for ‘misleading’ Business Class advertising

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size