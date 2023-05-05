Theme
This file photo taken on January 15, 2005 shows Kuwaiti security forces deployed in the Ali Sabah Al-Salem suburb (formerly Umm Al-Haiman), some 50 kms south of Kuwait City. Kuwait police on October 8, 2016 arrested an Egyptian driver after he rammed a garbage truck into a pick-up carrying five Americans, the interior ministry said, adding that he was carrying suspected explosives. AFP
A file photo of Kuwaiti security forces. (AFP)
Man commits suicide after killing his wife in Kuwait: Report

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
An Indian man allegedly committed suicide after murdering his wife in Kuwait on Thursday, local media reported.

The man, whose name was not identified, reportedly jumped to his death from the roof of his residential apartment building, al-Rai daily reported.

After police arrived to the scene in the city of Salmiya, they entered his apartment and found his wife, also an Indian citizen, drowned in her blood with a knife next to her body.

Neighbors reportedly said that they heard the couple fight before the incident, adding that they often heard them argue.

