Man commits suicide after killing his wife in Kuwait: Report

An Indian man allegedly committed suicide after murdering his wife in Kuwait on Thursday, local media reported.

The man, whose name was not identified, reportedly jumped to his death from the roof of his residential apartment building, al-Rai daily reported.

After police arrived to the scene in the city of Salmiya, they entered his apartment and found his wife, also an Indian citizen, drowned in her blood with a knife next to her body.

Neighbors reportedly said that they heard the couple fight before the incident, adding that they often heard them argue.



