GCC leaders, government officials in UK for King Charles III coronation

Various leaders and government representatives from the Gulf are in the UK for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

The UAE’s representative Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, attended a reception ceremony at the UK royal residence, the Buckingham Palace and met with King Charles III ahead of the ceremony.

During the meeting, the minister extended well wishes and signaled the UAE’s desire for continued ties.

“Sheikh Mansour pointed out the significant role played by the late Queen Elizabeth II in strengthening the longstanding friendship that brought together the United Kingdom and the UAE since the era of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and which was further consolidated during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday.

“These friendship ties are witnessing continued progress and development” under the current UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it added.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa accompanied by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa also attended the reception.

“HM King Hamad exchanged cordial talks with HM King Charles III on the depth of the robust long-standing friendly relations between the two royal families and countries, affirming the steady growth of the historical ties between the two kingdoms across various fields,” the Bahrain News Agency reported on Friday.

HM King attends reception hosted by HM King Charles III; affirms depth of Bahrain-UK relations pic.twitter.com/E1Oljc8p1p — Bahrain News Agency (@bna_en) May 5, 2023

Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his consort Sheikha Jawaher also attended the reception. The duo were photographed meeting with King Charles III.

The Qatari leader also met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street.

“The leaders discussed the exciting opportunities to deepen cooperation between our two countries, including through greater investment in strategic industries such the partnership between Qatar and Rolls Royce to invest in ground-breaking green engineering projects. They highlighted the unique joint RAF squadrons operating in Qatar and committed to further develop our defense cooperation,” a statement from the British government said.

The Sultanate of Oman sent Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al-Said, a royal family member, accompanied by Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Representing Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

As for Saudi Arabia, it was represented by Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, a minister of state and cabinet member. He was joined by Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi ambassador to the United Kingdom.

King Charles III has been reported to have an interest in the region, with strong friendships with numerous Gulf leaders.

