UAE, World Health Organization deliver air lift of critical medical supplies to Sudan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the World Health Organization have delivered 30 tons of urgent medical supplies to Sudan.

A plane carrying supplies for injury treatment, emergency surgeries, and essential drugs arrived in Port Sudan Airport on Friday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The shipment, valued at $444 000, is the first that WHO has been able to deliver by air to Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict.

In a statement, WHO said it had distributed supplies to heath facilities prior to the escalation of conflict. These were exhausted after a few days given the number of injured.

The dispatch of the aircraft comes as part of the UAE’s continuous relief efforts in support of the Sudanese people.

Dr Reem bint Ebrahim Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said in a statement shared by WHO that the UAE “continues to work closely alongside the World Health Organization to ensure the successful deployment of the critical logistics operations to send urgent medical and food aid to help address the current crisis in Sudan.”

She added: “In parallel with calls for all sides of the current conflict to immediately cease hostilities and de-escalate a situation that is causing untold suffering for the Sudanese people, the UAE is steadfast in its commitment to providing aid and assistance to countries in times of need.”

“The UAE is particularly focused on providing for the most vulnerable groups affected by the situation in Sudan, especially the sick, children, the elderly, and women who are most at risk from the ongoing concerning conflict – and these relief flights will directly address the most pressing gaps in medical and food provision.”

“The UAE’s deeply held humanitarian values have meant that it has ensured it has continued to communicate to the world its robust and unrelenting dedication to strengthening peace, security and stability, not just regionally, but also worldwide, whilst alongside its partners and the international community, the country continues to assist the Sudanese people in times of crisis.”

The health supplies include enough trauma, emergency surgical supplies, and essential medicines to immediately reach 165 000 people who are in desperate need of humanitarian aid, said the WHO. Health facilities across the country report they have run out of basic health supplies and that national medical stores are no longer accessible due to the security situation.

Among other support, WHO is deploying two emergency logisticians travelling with the cargo to ensure that these supplies are immediately distributed to 13 major health facilities to support healthcare workers and extend care to those in need.

WHO has another 30 metric tons of supplies for malaria and noncommunicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension, conditions that can become deadly if left untreated. These and about 23 000 blood bags are being readied within the WHO global logistics hub in the International Humanitarian City, and WHO is currently exploring all possibilities for delivering these supplies to Sudan as quickly as possible in collaboration with the Sudanese Ministry of Health.

For his part, Dr Ahmed al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said, “The World Health Organization continues to coordinate with the Sudanese health authorities to deliver essential health supplies through all available pathways.”

“Due to the conflict, hospitals, pharmacies and primary health care facilities have stocked out of essential, life-saving medicines. The arrival of an additional 30 metric tons of trauma and emergency surgery supplies as well as essential medicines will enable WHO to support 13 major health facilities and re-establish health care services for those in need.”

The medical aid provided by the World Health Organization through the UAE accounted for approximately 55 percent of the total medical supplies provided to Sudan from abroad in 2022, reflecting the UAE’s position as a major hub for international humanitarian assistance.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia and the US confirmed direct talks between the warring Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces is to take place in Jeddah to deescalate the fighting between the rival security forces which erupted on April 15.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, US say Sudan warring sides to start talks in Jeddah

UAE evacuates 136 Emiratis, others from Sudan amid ongoing violence