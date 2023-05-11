UAE officials warn beach goers after killer whales spotted in Abu Dhabi, Dubai waters

Authorities issued a warning on Wednesday after a pair of Orcas, also known as killer whales, were spotted off the coast of Abu Dhabi.

Videos circulating online showed the moment a group of fishermen spotted the whales swimming in the ocean.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid took to Instagram to share a video of an Orca found off the Jebal Ali coast.

Abu Dhabi’s Environment Agency said: “A pair of Orcas, also known as killer whales, have been spotted off the coast of Abu Dhabi. They are among the most well-travelled of marine wildlife, adapting to both cooler climates and warm waters. Although this sighting is rare, they have been frequently visiting Abu Dhabi waters, which is a testament to the healthy marine life that call Abu Dhabi home,” in a social media post.

“Orcas are usually not a threat to humans, however we urge the public to keep a safe distance when spotting wildlife and to alert the Abu Dhabi Government Call Centre on 800 555 in the case of unusual sightings.”

Several hotels will be temporarily closing off access to their beaches for the next few days as a precautionary measure, local media reported.

Orcas are not considered a threat to humans because they are not part of their natural diet. However, an Orca may mistake a human for something they do eat, such as a seal.

