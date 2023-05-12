Dubai’s The Pointe to close down world’s largest fountain show

The world’s largest fountain show at Dubai’s The Pointe will close on May 15 until further notice.

The public can catch the final shows from Friday to Sunday, May 12-14, according to an Instagram post published by The Pointe.

Local lifestyle outlet What’s On Dubai reported the closure was due to “redevelopment,” adding that a reopening date has not been announced.

Launched in October 2020, the attraction holds a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest dancing fountain.

The 14,000 sqft fountain is also the emirate’s only multicolored fountain, with over 3,000 LED lights and water jets that shoot up 105 meters high to the tunes of popular Khaleeji, pop, classic, and international hits.

The fountain, designed with sustainability in mind, uses water circulated directly from the sea without special storage or filtration equipment. Meanwhile, every performance is choreographed using energy-saving technology.

The dancing fountain isn’t the first record-breaking attraction to close down in the emirate. Ain Dubai, also known as Dubai Eye, was closed for enhancement work in 2022.

It was scheduled to reopen after the summer, but the closure was extended until further notice. There was no reopening date announced.

Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, officially opened in October 2021.

The observation wheel is 250 meters high, double the height of the United Kingdom’s London Eye, and can carry a total of 1,750 guests.

