UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed, French president Macron discuss ties, COP28 in Paris

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed ways to strengthen existing ties with his French counterpart on Thursday during a working visit to Paris.

In a meeting between the UAE ruler and Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace, the duo discussed increased collaboration in culture, environment, climate change, space, and renewable energy, state-run WAM news agency reported.

Their talks covered matters important to the UAE and France, including sustainable development ambitions, investment, the economy, food security, and technology.

The leaders also discussed regional and international developments, WAM reported, and updates on the UAE’s hosting of the UN climate change forum COP28 in November.

“They stated that pursuing collaborative measures to confront climate change is an immediate priority for both countries,” the report added.

“…we look forward to more cooperation with France, especially on issues of common interest, including global climate action,” Mariam Almheiri, the UAE Minister of Climate Change was quoted as saying by WAM in an earlier report.

“The UAE and France share a strong, historic partnership, and today in Paris I joined President Emmanuel Macron to explore opportunities for further collaboration across various sectors. Together, we remain committed to promoting a stable and prosperous future for all,” Sheikh Mohamed said in a tweet on the day of the meeting.

The UAE’s energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said that the two countries are “strengthening and becoming more solid, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation across various sectors with the aim of promoting economic growth and addressing shared challenges,” according to a WAM report.

“The two countries have been successful in developing aspects of cooperation in various development sectors of mutual interest, including political, economic, commercial, cultural, and educational cooperation,” he added.

The UAE president led a delegation including Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the national security council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Hend Mana al-Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to France.

The two leaders last met in July 2022 for the signing of major agreements in space, education, energy, and climate change.

It marked the UAE ruler’s first overseas state visit since being named President, following the death of the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa in May of that year.

The UAE and France share strong bilateral ties. Non-oil trade between the two countries reached $8 billion in 2022, up 21 percent in 2021, with a growth of 49 percent, Thani al-Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister for Foreign Trade, was quoted as saying by WAM.

In March, the UAE’s COP28 President-Designate Sultan al-Jaber met Macron in Paris to discuss climate policies. The month before, Catherine Colonna, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, met with UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Macron last visited the UAE after the passing of former President Sheikh Khalifa.

