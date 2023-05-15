Bahrain, Qatar to resume direct flights: State media

State-run media reported Monday that Bahrain and Qatar will resume direct flights between the two countries later this month.

“The Civil Aviation Affairs today announced the resumption of flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Qatar, as of May 25, in accordance with what was agreed upon between the concerned authorities in the two brotherly countries,” Bahrain News Agency reported.

The report said that the resumption of flights “achieves the common aspirations of the leaderships and citizens of both countries.”

The move comes over two years after an Arab boycott of Qatar was lifted. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt in January 2021 ended a three-and-a-half year embargo of Qatar. But Bahrain restored travel and trade links in 2021.

