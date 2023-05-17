Jordan hands over ‘terrorist’ with Muslim Brotherhood links to UAE

Jordan handed over a wanted man with links to the Muslim Brotherhood, Khalaf Abdul Rahman Humaid al-Rumaithi, to the UAE.

The state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday that al-Rumaithi had been received by the UAE authorities from Jordan.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He faces charges in the UAE for “establishing a secret organization affiliated with the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood that aims to oppose the foundational principles of the UAE government,” according to the WAM report.

An arrest warrant was reportedly issued against al-Rumaithi and the handover was carried out based on the legal and judicial cooperation of the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council responsible for the prosecution of criminals who do not attend the local legal proceedings.

According to the UAE criminal law, al-Rumaithi will be retried on the same charges.

A court ruling in 2013 sentenced him in absentia to 15 years in prison. Reports from then placed al-Rumaithi in the company of nearly 100 Emirati nationals who were charged on the grounds of sedition - plotting to overthrow the government.

“The UAE reiterates maintaining its sovereignty and stability, and safety and security of its citizens and residents, and that it will not hesitate to go after those wanted for justice and prosecute them in fair judicial process,” the latest WAM report said.

Read more:

UAE adds three men, company to local terror list for links to Iran-backed Hezbollah

UAE envoy to UN Lana Nusseibeh named 2023 Counter-Terrorism Committee chair

Biden reaffirms US support for UAE against terrorism, one year since Houthi attacks