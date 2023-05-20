UAE to offer discounts on electricity bill for low-income farmers

The UAE announced a financial support program for low-income farmers on Saturday.

The UAE’s Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water & Electricity will jointly allocate AED 8,400 ($2,288) for each beneficiary annually, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

“This support aims to reduce the financial burden related to electricity bills, as part of an integrated and holistic approach to support low-income families in the UAE,” the report said.

The program will begin in July 2023 and the consumption will cover a consumption amount of 2,500 kw/h per month.

Text messages will be sent to an approved list of beneficiaries and direct towards the submission of required documents to register for the scheme.

The support covers eligible low-income farm owners who are registered in a federal or local social welfare program, but farms used for commercial purposes will not be eligible for the program.

Eligible beneficiaries will receive the deduction as a discount on the monthly electricity bill.

