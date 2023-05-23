Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health shuts two health facilities over safety violations

A healthcare center and a health complex have been temporarily closed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), following the breach of a number of safety violations.

These violations include failure to adhere to strict safety procedures in dealing with medical waste disposal and the storage of blood units.

The center and complex – which have not been named by the health body – also failed to adhere to safety procedures and means of infection prevention and use of expired materials.

The DoH said it also dedicated other violations by the two healthcare facilities including the lack of licensed physicians in the specialities mentioned in the facility’s license, issued by the health body.

Additionally, the violations included non-compliance with the engineering and technical layout of the facility’s plan, while the DoH also said the medical staff were failing in their duty to complete prescribed vaccinations



In a statement, the DoH said: “This decision came mainly to protect the health and safety of patients, and to allow the facilities to take all necessary rectification actions. The Department mentioned that its Inspection and Control team will conduct future visits to these facilities, to ensure the appropriate application of the correctional procedures.”



“The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi calls on all healthcare facilities operating in the Emirate to comply with its policies and regulations to preserve the health and safety of all community members, and to resume its operations and provide healthcare services in accordance with international best practices.”

