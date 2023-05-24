Emirates Investment Authority restructures board

The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Wednesday approved the restructuring of the Emirates Investment Authority’s board of directors, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister and UAE’s vice president, said on Twitter.
