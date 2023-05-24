Theme
An Emirati man walks past a tourist posing for a photo near the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai May 9, 2013. (Reuters)
Emirates Investment Authority restructures board

Reuters
The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Wednesday approved the restructuring of the Emirates Investment Authority’s board of directors, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister and UAE’s vice president, said on Twitter.

