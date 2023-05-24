Theme
FILE PHOTO: OmanI Sultan Haitham bin Tariq is pictured at al-Alam palace in Muscat, Oman, February 21, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. (File photo: Reuters)

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to travel to Iran: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said will travel to Iran on Sunday for a two-day visit, Oman state TV said on Wednesday.

The visit comes after Sultan Haitham visited Egypt last Sunday, where discussed with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi “the overall regional and international developments,” Oman state news agency said.

