Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to travel to Iran: Report

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said will travel to Iran on Sunday for a two-day visit, Oman state TV said on Wednesday.



The visit comes after Sultan Haitham visited Egypt last Sunday, where discussed with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi “the overall regional and international developments,” Oman state news agency said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more:

Iran’s nuclear chief says Tehran to cooperate with inspectors on ‘new activities’

Advertisement