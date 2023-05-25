Dubai Police arrest Israelis over compatriot’s death: Authorities

Police in Dubai have arrested a number of Israelis over an assault that led to the death of a fellow compatriot, authorities in the city said on Wednesday.

“Dubai Police said it has arrested a number of Israeli nationals after they assaulted and caused the death of another Israeli national,” the Dubai Media Office said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The accused will be referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings,” it added, without providing additional details.

The circumstances behind the incident remain unclear but violent crimes are rare in the United Arab Emirates’ main tourist hub which prides itself on safety.

A spokesman for Israel’s foreign ministry said, “an Israeli citizen about 30 years old was stabbed to death today in Dubai.”

“The circumstances of the case are being investigated by the local authorities,” he told AFP.

The UAE has welcomed hundreds of Israeli nationals as both visitors and residents since the two countries in 2020 signed a US-brokered deal establishing ties.

It was part of a series of deals with Arab countries that became known as the Abraham Accords.

Read more:

Bahrain to suspend changes to curriculum linked to Israel, normalization

UAE condemns deadly Israeli air strikes on Gaza

Israeli FM: Saudi Arabia visit ‘on table’, an Arab country to normalize ties in 2023