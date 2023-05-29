New reservoir commissioned in Lusaily to increase water storage capacity

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has authorized the construction of a water reservoir in the Lusaily area to meet growing demand, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

DEWA officials say the project will have a storage capacity of 60 million imperial gallons (MIG) and investments totaling $42.86 million (AED 157.4 million).

The purpose of the reservoir is to strengthen water security and keep up with the increase in demand, according to WAM.

“The water reservoirs we are building help increase the water flow and raise the volume of the Emirate’s water reserve to meet the growing demand and increase the efficiency and reliability of water networks to support the sustainable development of Dubai,” DEWA CEO Saeed Mohammed al-Tayer said.

Al-Tayer added that DEWA is working on three other reservoir projects in Nakhali, Hassyan and Hatta.

