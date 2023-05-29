UAE authorities seize over 60 kg of narcotics, over 14,000 tablets in 2023 so far

UAE authorities have seized over 60 kilograms of narcotics and 14,378 narcotic tablets over nine smuggling attempts at Sharjah's Khalid Port during the first four months of 2023, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Monday.



The Khalid Port Customs Center of the Sharjah Ports Customs and Free Zones Authority (SPCFZA) said the smugglers used various ways to conceal the narcotics, including inside refrigerated containers.According to inspectors, this shows the smugglers are getting more creative in bringing contraband into the country.



SPCFZA noted that customs inspectors at Khalid Port handle a wide variety of shipping categories, including containers, general cargo, refrigerated food and agricultural products, live animals, dry and bulk cargo goods, vehicles and heavy equipment. They also manage passengers who travel by sea through the port.

