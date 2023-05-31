‘I thought it was a joke’: UAE’s Mahzooz draw crowns first Emirati female millionaire

The first Emirati woman who has been crowned a guaranteed millionaire winner in the Mahzooz draw revealed she thought the win was an “orchestrated joke” among friends.

Sahar took home the guaranteed $270,000 (Dh 1 million) raffle draw prize on Saturday 27 May 2023, becoming Mahzooz’s 45th millionaire.

The UAE’s weekly draw has given away more than $113 million (Dh415 million) in prize money to over 242,000 winners in a span of two years.

Sahar is not the first Mahzooz Emirati millionaire, but she is the first Emirati female millionaire to have won the prize.

To date, three UAE National winners have been crowned millionaires with Mahzooz, with a total of $2 million (Dh 7.5 million) in prize money given away to more than 8,000 Emirati winners.

Since being introduced to Mahzooz two years ago, Sahar has participated in the weekly draw almost every weekend.

On Saturday evening, Sahar received multiple calls from her friends to congratulate her on her win.

She initially thought it was an orchestrated joke and didn’t give the messages much thought – only realizing her lucky numbers had been matched when she decided to check her Mahzooz account the next morning.

She later received a call from Mahzooz confirming the good news.

Her brother was the first person she shared her victory with because he was the one who introduced her to Mahzooz.

“While money does not buy happiness, I believe it can bring comfort and security to the life of a person. This is what the prize is going to do for my family,” Sahar said in a statement.

“This is not the first time I have won with Mahzooz. In fact, the year started off on a good note for me, as I have won the third prize in January, having scored three out of 5 numbers. But this time, the prize is incomparable, and I will use good judgement to decide how to invest this money.”

The same draw also saw 888 participants take home about $400,000 (Dh 1,417,000) in prize money split between the second and third prizes of the Grand Draw and the Guaranteed Raffle prize.

