UAE says withdrew from US-led coalition, rejects ‘mischaracterization’ of reports

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it withdrew from a US-led maritime security coalition in the Middle East two months ago, adding that it rejected “the mischaracterization in recent press reports,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the MoFA said that the UAE is committed to peaceful dialogue and diplomatic engagement as a means of advancing the shared goals of regional security and stability.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces,” the statement added.

The Combined Maritime Forces – headquarted in Bahrain alongside the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and Central Command – is a task force of 34 nations working on security, counterterrorism, and counter-piracy in the Red Sea and Gulf areas which encompass some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

The ministry said that the UAE remains committed to responsibly ensuring the safety of navigation in its seas, in accordance with international law.

Read more:

Emirates Post scam: Dubai residents warned over sharing personal information

How much did you pay to stop the smuggling of Captagon?

Climate change, unemployment, healthcare costs ‘top concerns’ among consumers in UAE