Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Abu Dhabi’s police and civil defense teams have brought a fire that broke out on Monday evening under control. (File photo: Twitter)
Abu Dhabi’s police and civil defense teams have brought a fire that broke out on Monday evening under control. (File photo: Twitter)

Fire at UAE’s Mussafah Industrial area under control: Police

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Abu Dhabi’s police and civil defense teams have brought a fire that broke out on Monday evening under control in a warehouse in the Mussafah industrial area, police said in a tweet early on Tuesday.

The fire did not result in any casualties and the site is currently being cooled, the police added. The industrial district lies southwest of the city of Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The relevant authorities have begun work and emphasize the importance of seeking information from official sources,” the police said earlier in a tweet on Monday.

Read more:

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi warehouse: Police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size