Fire at UAE’s Mussafah Industrial area under control: Police

Abu Dhabi’s police and civil defense teams have brought a fire that broke out on Monday evening under control in a warehouse in the Mussafah industrial area, police said in a tweet early on Tuesday.

The fire did not result in any casualties and the site is currently being cooled, the police added. The industrial district lies southwest of the city of Abu Dhabi.

“The relevant authorities have begun work and emphasize the importance of seeking information from official sources,” the police said earlier in a tweet on Monday.

