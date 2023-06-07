Dubai Police warn motorists of the deadly risks of carbon monoxide poisoning in cars

Dubai Police have warned motorists to take extra precautions to protect themselves carbon monoxide poisoning in cars – revealing the top three causes of the so-called “silent killer” in vehicles.

Inadequate maintenance of old vehicles, operating vehicles for extended periods of time in enclosed space, and heavily modification with power boosters are the main reasons behind vehicle-related carbon monoxide poisoning cases, say police.

Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, said Dubai Police are working to raise awareness and combat one of the dangerous practices in which individuals operate their vehicles in enclosed spaces without adequate ventilation.

“This exposes them to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or even death,” he said.

He said carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas, making it difficult to detect.

“The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, drowsiness, fatigue, and lethargy, which can cause a person to slip into a coma without realizing the danger they are in,” he continued.

Major Dr. Eng. Mohammed Ali al-Qasim, Head of the Criminal Engineering Section at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, said police reports have shown carbon monoxide poisoning-related fatalities and poisoning cases occur due to a lack of awareness regarding several dangerous practices carried out by individuals.

“These accidents occurred in vehicles that had undergone significant illegal modifications to the rear exhaust filters to increase power and sound. After spending a period of time in such a vehicle, whether in an enclosed or open space, the level of carbon monoxide in the cockpit will increase exposing individuals to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Furthermore, al-Qasim explained that the reports received showed that such cases occurred as a result of one of three reasons: either due to inadequate maintenance of old vehicles, heavily modification with power boosters, or due to individuals practicing unsafe habits by operating vehicles for extended periods of time in enclosed spaces.

Yousuf al-Marzouqi, Acting Director of the Specifications Department at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, emphasized the need to establish standards and measures for evaluating vehicle air quality. “This should become a mandatory specification that ensures environmental health and safety for vehicle users,” he added.

Ibtisam Abd Al Rahman al-Abdouli, Poisons Senior Expert and director of the Specialized Forensic Evidence Department at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology at Dubai Police, explained that carbon monoxide is a toxic gas produced by the incomplete combustion of carbon-containing fuels, such as gasoline, natural gas, oil, coal, and wood.

“When a fire burns in enclosed places, including wood caravan houses and road trip vans, the oxygen is gradually replaced with carbon monoxide. This leads to serious tissue and cell damage and even death. “Carbon monoxide poisoning is behind many deaths worldwide due to lack of awareness and wrong practices, “she added.

Al-Abdouli urged that if someone is suspected of having carbon monoxide poisoning, the first aid steps are to get them into fresh air immediately and call for emergency medical assistance.

