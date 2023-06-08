UAE federal employees entitled to switch to four-day working week: Authorities

UAE federal government employees will be entitled to switch to a four-day work week and a three-day weekend under new working rules set out by the country’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources

The rules – which come into force on July 1 – lay out that government employees can now choose to complete their set weekly hours in four days – working no more than 10 hours per day or 40 hours per week. It would require the agreement of both employee and employer.

No rules have been set for private sector employees.

The move to a “compressed working week” is one of a number of work models laid out in a new Human Resources law for government employees in the UAE.

The plan also allows for remote working, both in and outside of the country, and hybrid working.

The UAE’s new Human Resources law is designed to develop flexible working models and make government agencies more efficient, authorities said.

It follows a move similar to the one made by the emirate of Sharjah. On January 1, 2022, the UAE’s cultural capital began implementing the four-day work week for employees and students.

Other Gulf countries are also exploring shorter work weeks.

In March, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said it is reviewing the possibility of implementing a three-day weekend to shorten the work week.

