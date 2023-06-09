Men suffer from postpartum depression, eating disorders too, say UAE experts

Mental health experts in the United Arab Emirates have moved to dispel myths surrounding men’s health saying males also suffer from conditions traditionally associated with women - such as post-partum depression and eating disorders such as anorexia.

Ahead of this year’s Men’s Health Week, which is marked from June 12-18, Dr Shweta Misra, clinical psychologist from the Aspris Wellbeing Centre in Dubai, said men are just as susceptible to mental ill health as women but the “perpetuation of certain myths, in addition to the stigma which many men still associate with asking for help, can dissuade them from seeking support.”

Common myths

Common myths include that only women suffer from post-partum depression. She said 8-10 percent of all fathers experience post-partum depression. The challenges faced by a new mother such as dealing with lack of sleep and new responsibilities, are also experienced by the new father.

Also, many believe that certain mental health disorders such as eating disorders only affect women.

“Males represent 25 percent of individuals with anorexia nervosa, and they are at a higher risk of dying, in part because they are often diagnosed later since many people assume men don’t suffer from eating disorders,” pointed out Dr. Misra.

Another common myth, said the doctor, is that “marriage will solve a man’s mental illness.”

“This idea is prevalent among some cultures, but the impact of such a marriage is actually likely to negatively impact the mental health of both partners,” she said. “Research suggests that men attribute more shame and blame with mental illness than women, making them far more likely to manage their illness via self-care methods such as self-medication.”

“It’s astounding that in the 21st century, gender roles can still have a negative effect on how men approach their mental health. Society in some cultures still demands that men need to be tough, independent and unemotional. This deters many from opening up emotionally, and that just isn’t compatible with therapy.”

According to the doctor, the most prevalent mental health conditions in men are anxiety disorders, mood disorders - especially depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and schizophrenia.

Social expectations and traditional masculine ideals can also contribute to higher rates of substance abuse among men. They are also at an increased risk of developing PTSD, particularly those with military experience or exposure to traumatic events.

Eating disorders like anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder can also still affect men, despite being less prevalent when compared to women.

A ‘shift in attitude’

However, Nesma Luqman, a clinical psychologist in Abu Dhabi, believes that while there is still obvious resistance and hesitation among her male patients to seek help, there has definitely been a shift in attitudes towards mental health among men over the last couple of years.

“I have noticed how more men are coming to terms with mental wellness and are willing to take a step forward to try therapy for the first time.”

“This is a positive trend, as it suggests that more men are recognizing the importance of taking care of their mental health and seeking help when they need it.”

Ozan Akbas, also a clinical psychologist from the Aspris Wellbeing Centre in Dubai, echoes this: “I now see more male patients coming forward for support compared to five years ago and strongly believe this is as a result of the promotion of more diversified, positive masculinity role models, who are becoming great advocates and trying to reach more men who might be suffering from mental health disorders. This, in addition to increased encouragement and education of mental health in companies and schools across the UAE, is all making a positive impact.”

‘Mental health symptoms differ for men’

The symptoms of mental ill health can differ greatly for men compared to women and can make them far harder to recognize.

Dr Misra says: “Men who are depressed may not cry or talk about their feelings. Men with depression may try harder to hide their symptoms. As a result, they may get angry and aggressive. Women who are depressed, on the other hand, may be sadder and more withdrawn.”

“Similarly, women with post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSS), for example, may feel on edge or anxious but men may get angry and aggressive, and are more likely to start abusing various substances as a coping mechanism. Men with an eating disorder may watch calories obsessively or they may work out at the gym to excess. Men with body image issues may also become obsessed with their muscles, skin, genitals, nose or hair.”

Akbas highlights how men are more likely to express their emotions through a subconscious process known as somatization. “When we are not able to articulate our emotions verbally, they can sometimes be expressed through our body in the form of headaches, pain in various body parts or, in extreme cases, loss of sensation or function for a limited in time in various body parts.

“It is, however, important to remember that individual experiences and symptoms are not absolute and can vary widely. It’s essential to consider the unique experiences and needs of each person when addressing mental health concerns.”

Luqman believes that while progress has been made in terms of the stigmatization of mental ill health among men, a lot more still needs to be done. “Stigma prevents men from seeking help and this stigma continues due to societal expectations of masculinity, fear of judgment and discrimination, lack of awareness and education, and limited emotional vocabulary and coping mechanisms.

“To address mental health stigma, we need to continue to promote awareness, challenge gender norms, create supportive environments, and provide accessible mental health resources. By normalizing conversations about mental health and emphasizing that seeking help is a sign of strength, we can reduce stigma and improve men’s willingness to seek support.”

