Dubai court convicts large gang and seven Companies in money laundering, online scam

The Dubai Money Laundering Court found a 30-member gang and seven companies guilty of money laundering and embezzling AED32 million ($8.71 million) through an elaborate online scam, the Dubai Media Office announced on Monday.

The court sentenced the suspects to a total of 96 years in prison, followed by deportation after time is served. They were also ordered to pay a fine of AED32 million.

The gang orchestrated the scam by sending 118,000 phishing emails to victims, posing as banks and financial institutions with whom the victims have existing relationships. The emails prompted the victims to make payments to the gang’s accounts.

The court said the gang cashed the money or transferred it to other accounts. Some of the money was also reportedly used to purchase used cars.

Aside from the prison sentence, the court ordered the confiscation of the computers and phones used in the crime.

Seven companies involved in the case were fined AED 700,000 ($190,584) total.

The court also holds the authority to seize any funds or assets owned by the defendants to cover the imposed fine.

