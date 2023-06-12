UAE announces Eid al-Adha holiday dates for federal government employees

The United Arab Emirates’ Federal Authority For Government Human Resources announced on Sunday Eid al-Adha holiday dates for public sector employees.



FAHR, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), said in a circular that “the Arafat Day and Eid al-Adha holidays for federal ministries and entities will be from 9th to 12th Dhul Hijjah 1444.”



This means that employees will enjoy a long holiday starting from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30, in addition to the two-day weekend on Saturday and Sunday.



“FAHR said the circular was issued based on the Cabinet Resolution regarding the approved public holidays calendar for 2023 in public and private sectors,” WAM reported.

الهيئة: إجازة عيد الأضحى في الحكومة الاتحادية من 9 إلى 12 ذي الحجة، وبما يوافق ذلك من التاريخ الميلادي. pic.twitter.com/8flm7Cp8fx — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) June 11, 2023





Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is a revered observance that coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.



Hajj, which is expected to begin on June 26, is considered to be the world’s largest religious gathering with the Hajj season expected to see millions of pilgrims flock to the holy city of Mecca.



