Kuwait re-appoints prime minister in new government following elections

Kuwait’s Crown Prince re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister and asked him to name a new Cabinet, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday citing an Emiri decree.

The prime minister’s previous government resigned following parliamentary elections earlier this month.

Advertisement

A long-running standoff between the government and the elected parliament has hampered efforts by the wealthy Gulf Arab oil producer to push through fiscal reforms, including a debt law allowing Kuwait to tap international markets.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Kuwaiti journalist kicked out of Lebanon for political views

Lebanon presidential nominee Jihad Azour temporarily steps away from IMF role

Kuwait votes in opposition-led parliament, one woman elected