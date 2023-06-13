US envoy Lenderking in Saudi Arabia for Yemen peace talks

US President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Yemen is in Saudi Arabia for talks on the war-torn country, the State Department said Tuesday.

“Tim Lenderking traveled to Saudi Arabia on June 12 to advance efforts to further expand the continuing benefits of the truce and launch a comprehensive peace process [in Yemen],” the State Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lenderking will meet with Yemeni and Saudi officials as well as other international partners to discuss their coordinated efforts to advance ongoing talks.

Washington has exerted significant diplomatic efforts, alongside the UN and Saudi Arabia, to end the yearslong war in Yemen, pitting the internationally recognized government against the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

A UN-backed truce was agreed upon last year and extended twice before the Houthis refused a third extension.

Despite this, there has been a relative period of calm. Recent reports suggest that the Houthis have, once again, started impeding the free flow of humanitarian aid and other necessary supplies throughout the country.

“The United States is committed to supporting a resolution to the Yemen conflict as soon as possible,” the State Department said.

Lenderking will also follow up on talks held between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts in the region last week to discuss offloading oil from the decaying Safer tanker off the Yemeni coast.

The tanker reportedly holds an estimated 1.14 million barrels of oil and is at risk of exploding.

Earlier this year, the UN announced a deal had been reached for an outside tanker to come and offload the oil.

Read more: Iran still smuggling weapons, narcotics to Yemen: US envoy