Bahrain, Iran likely to restore diplomatic ties soon: US diplomat

Bahrain, which cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 a day after Saudi Arabia did so because of attacks on the Saudi embassy in Tehran, is likely to resume them “sometime soon,” the top US diplomat for the Middle East said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016, after the Saudi embassy in Tehran was attacked.

The regional rivals announced in March they would restore diplomatic ties and Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh on June 6.

Speaking about the possibility of Bahrain restoring diplomatic ties with Iran, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf told lawmakers, “I think it will happen sometime soon.”

