WFH, hybrid or office-based – which workforce trend remains in the UAE in 2023?

UAE experts and employers say working arrangements, like remote and hybrid work, remain flexible across the country – mirroring global trends – despite the World Health Organization having declared the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in May.

The spread of coronavirus in early 2020 forced employees globally to work from home for what started as weeks then turned into years.

Kieran Fitzgerald, senior operations director at Hays Middle East, told Al Arabiya English that the global trend of remote working and hybrid working continues long after the pandemic – and the UAE is no exception.

He spoke in the wake of the latest Flex Report, which collects insights from more than 4,000 companies employing more than 100 million people globally, which notes, the share of workers in the office full time dropped to 42 percent in the second quarter of 2023, down from 49 percent in the first quarter.

In place is the what they refer to as the ‘Structured Hybrid’ models -- where companies set specific expectations for when employees come into the office -- are becoming more popular. Now, 30 of companies now have Structured Hybrid models, compared to 20 percent in in Q1 2023 Flex Report.

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced us all to change how we work. Employees had to adapt to a new way of working and organizations had to provide the resources and training needed to facilitate that change,” said Fitzgerald. “New working practices were rapidly and, in most cases, successfully adopted.”

“Employees quickly recognized that they could work from home while maintaining the same level of productivity and reap the benefits. As such, the demand for remote and hybrid working has increased significantly from employee perspective.”

That said, remote and hybrid work as a viable option for businesses is perhaps not as widely adopted in the UAE as we might assume, according to Fitzgerald.

A 50/50 split

According to the Hays GCC Salary Guide 2023, a fully office-based working model is most common in the UAE, with 50 percent of UAE-based employers offering no remote or hybrid working options. Furthermore, 16 percent of employers in the UAE that took part in the Hays survey say they anticipate employees will be required in the workplace more this year, in comparison to 7 percent who say they anticipate employees will be required in the workplace less. The main reason cited for the 16 percent of employers shifting back towards more office-based working is to increase productivity.

“The advantages and disadvantages of working from home and offering work from options can vary depending on individual and business circumstances and needs,” said Fitzgerald. “From an employee perspective, the advantages of working from home can include more flexibility, reduced commute time and potential cost savings on travel, improved work-life balance and with respect to fully remote roles, access to a broader job market.”

Meanwhile, he said, the disadvantages of working from home can include social isolation and reduced collaboration, negative blurring of work-life balance, more limited access to resources, information and support, potential distractions and lack of structure, and technology challenges.

‘Increased employee satisfaction’

According to Fitzgerald, the advantages for an employer to offer work from home options can include increased employee satisfaction and retention, access to a wider talent pool, potential cost savings on office space and utilities, and business continuity during disruptions.

The disadvantages of offering work from home options can include communication and collaboration challenges, monitoring and accountability challenges, more limited control and oversight, more limited ability to provide to resources / information and support, technology challenges, and potential for decreased employee engagement and productivity.

AI, technology fueling remote working

The pandemic not only affected where and how employees conduct their job – but the advent of technology has also fundamentally transformed the world of work.

“Communication tools such as email, instant messaging, and video conferencing platforms have enabled remote work by making it possible for teams to communicate and collaborate effectively from different geographical locations,” said Fitzgerald. “Another example is the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPN), which allow remote employees to securely access company resources, while protecting sensitive data and information. Additionally, tools and applications such as cloud-computing and cybersecurity have played a key role in enabling remote work.”

As for the future of work, technology will continue to play a pivotal role, said Fitzgerald.

“Advancements in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain Technology and Web 3.0 will shape and refine how we work remotely. In Dubai in particular, investments in key areas like the Dubai Metaverse Strategy will propel this further at pace.”

Flexible working ‘here to stay’

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, Founder and CEO of TishTash Communications, said COVID-19 “flipped all perceptions and realities of how we work.”

“As a business, mine was always flexible and open to WFH days and working from wherever as long as the job was done, but it’s now a core part of our work culture and ethos,” she said.

The communications company – headquartered in Dubai - currently works in a hybrid model – a 4.5-day week; three days in the office and 1.5 days working from home.

“We have no plans to change this,” she told Al Arabiya English. “If anything, we’re trying new things such as offering our team [one] month [per] year where they can ’work from [their] home country’ to give them more time with family and friends, whilst not having to use all their holiday allowance.”

“Working from home policies in the UAE have been a great success, and now when employers look to hire, it is inevitable that the question ‘do you have a work from home policy?’ will come up.”

Hatherall-Shawe said working from home offers the flexibility that employees have been “craving,” hours are saved on commuting, carers can work to their full potential without having to worry about the school run – or people simply have their own space to focus in.

Employees might gain the feeling of trust from their managers when they do their work undisturbed, which should increase productivity.

“There is of course the risk of employees working longer hours from home, where hours commuting get absorbed into their day, which could lead to burnout. Specifically in the UAE and wider GCC, working from home has forced employers to update their people policies and technology (video conferencing, employee tracking systems) and has brought us up to speed with other more advanced international working norms,” she said. “Employers can ensure productivity by giving structure to employees working days such as scheduling training on specific work from home days at the same time every week.”

When it comes to employee accountability, Hatherall-Shawe said managers can put check points in place on work from home days such as a quick morning meeting to whizz through what the team needs to do on that day.

“Seemingly simple things such as team WhatsApp groups to share ‘wins’ from the day and talk also help keep the sense of team and community strong,” she said. “Here in the UAE where businesses are often lean operations – it will quickly become apparent where employees are not being productive.”

Hatherall-Shawe said there is a perceived challenge in the market between management and the rest of the workforce where managers may still hold the belief that employees are less productive working from home.

“Only time and hard facts that present employees being more productive and employee turnover rates lowering will ease this,” she said. “My personal view is that if you don’t ‘trust’ someone to work from home, don’t employ them. I give all my team my explicit trust until proved otherwise.”

The UAE government has also acknowledged the advantages of remote work and is actively embracing it. Last year, the emirate of Sharjah led the way in the UAE by implementing a four-day work week for public sector offices and schools, making it one of the pioneering jurisdictions worldwide.

Simultaneously, a nationwide resolution was passed to transition federal government personnel to a 4.5-day work week, designating Friday as a half-day.

Building on these initiatives, the authorities have recently announced that starting from July 1, federal government employees will have the option to request a four-day work week on a case-by-case basis, contingent upon work requirements.

Some companies push for office return

However, some companies in the UAE are pushing for a return to the office.

Jacob Koch, COO of Privilee, a premium lifestyle and fitness membership in the UAE, told Al Arabiya English that their company’s employment policy prioritizes the office as the primary workspace.

“Face-to-face interactions in the office provide distinct advantages, fostering trust, seeking assistance, and building professional relationships that drive collaboration. Thus, our work-from-home policy prioritizes the office as the primary workspace,” he told Al Arabiya English.

He also believes remote working brings a risk that people will feel disconnected and even lonely as there is less human interaction.

“Reduced social interaction with our colleagues can create weaker bonds and lead to a lower sense of belonging and community, which we see as crucial to thrive,” he said. “People need clear direction, and that doesn’t just come top-down from management, in online meetings and emails, but it, more importantly, comes as part of face-to-face conversations, where we exchange viewpoints and debate pros and cons,” he said.

“For people to feel engaged, it’s important that they are involved, thus we see a challenge in achieving this if Privilee worked remotely full-time. We learn a lot from each other. People like to progress and be mentored however working from home can present challenges to the valuable exchange of knowledge and personal growth opportunities.”

He said that Privilee recognizes that remote work can be a valuable addition to office-based work but believes for work to be “worthwhile and fulfilling” employees “need to be among others where we can flourish and feel a purpose for what we do, leading to personal growth, and cultivating a strong sense of community and belonging.”

Likewise, the Flex Report suggests it is the larger companies that is pushing for back-to-the-office working.

The report details a slew of announcements from larger companies shifting their office requirements in the last quarter.

Disney increased its minimum days per week per requirement to four days. Starbucks mandated corporate employees come into the office three days a week.

Even the big tech companies -- long viewed as the most remote-friendly large companies -- appear to be moving toward more on site work. Amazon, Google, and Lyft all have announced plans to modify their flexible work policies in a push to bring employees back into the workplace at least half the week, and in some cases more.

Remote working suits ‘some jobs’

In the UAE, Fitzgerald says that some roles and industries are naturally more suited for remote work than others. These usually are roles that are computer-based in areas such as marketing, sales, technology etc.

“In particular, creative roles like graphic design, content writing and journalism are well suited to remote work,” he said. “Conversely, remote work is challenge in industries and roles where a physical presence is required. Examples of such industries include construction, manufacturing, education, and healthcare.”

He also said: “In addition, remote work can leave junior employees at a disadvantage with less access to in-person support, training and ‘learning by osmosis’ which occurs in a workplace environment.”

Ensuring productivity from remote workers

Fitzgerald said there are several strategies that employers can use to ensure productivity and collaboration when their employees are working from home.

“As a first step, employers must ensure that employees have the training, resources, tools, and support required to do their job. Employers need to set clear expectations and ensure frequent communication, regularly reviewing and adjusting as needed. Fostering a trusting environment and encouraging a positive work-life balance is also key to maintaining productivity and collaboration."

Fitzgerald also said – for some industries – there are potential long-term consequences or risks associated with a permanent shift to remote work.

“Remote work means less in-person interaction with colleagues and stakeholders which can lead to reduced team cohesion and cultural and organizational change,” he said. “However, employers can try and mitigate these risks by ensuring regular communication and check-ins and perhaps organizing virtual team-building activities.”

