Midday Break: UAE ban on working under direct sunlight, open spaces goes into effect

The UAE ban on working directly under the summer sun went into effect on Thursday for a period of three months.

Under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) rule, laborers are prohibited from working under the sun from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in open spaces from June 15 to September 15.

“The Midday Break embodies the UAE’s commitment to consolidating a humane and positive work environment and implementing the highest standards for occupational health and safety. Ensuring the wellbeing of the workforce and creating a safe, flexible, and attractive work environment with an effective governance system is at the forefront of the Ministry’s strategic objectives,” state-run WAM news agency quoted the UAE federal authority as saying.

“There is high awareness among employers in the UAE about the importance of the ban and its positive impact on the work environment as we prepare to implement it for the 19th consecutive year.”

The rule is a major relief to blue-collar workers who toil under the harsh sunlight and near 50-degree centigrade temperatures atop skyscrapers and on the roads of the Gulf state.

Employers must provide parasols that protect workers from direct sunlight, shaded areas to rest during their break, and adequate cooling devices, such as fans, and drinking water and other amenities to ensure comfort in the workplace, WAM reported.

The law restricts the working hours down to eight. If the laborer is required to work above this time within 24 hours, overtime pay is entitled.

Some exemptions to the rule include workers laying asphalt or pouring concrete when it is where it is “unfeasible to postpone these tasks until after the break,” according to MoHRE.

Workers “needed to contain hazards or repair damages, such as interruptions to water supply or electricity, cutting off traffic, and other major issues,” are exempted from the Midday Break rule.

Lastly, the exemption also includes tasks requiring a government permit.

Workers exempted from the Midday Break must be given cold drinking water, access to first aid, industrial-level cooling, and shade to protect from direct sunlight.

Violators of the rule can be reported to MoHRE at 600590000 around the clock or via the mobile application.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia also implemented a similar ban on working under the sun from Thursday.

