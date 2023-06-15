Theme
Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. (File photo: Reuters)
Qatar’s emir arrives in Baghdad on official visit: Statement

Reuters
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived in Baghdad on Thursday on an official visit to discuss regional political matters and enhance bilateral relations, the government said in a statement.

