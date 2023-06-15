Qatar’s emir arrives in Baghdad on official visit: Statement

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived in Baghdad on Thursday on an official visit to discuss regional political matters and enhance bilateral relations, the government said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
UAE extends unemployment insurance deadline for employees
Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund in talks with Egypt over hotels investment: Report
Qatar offers shorter,cheaper LNG contracts to entice Asian buyers amid US competition