UAE President calls for dialogue, diplomacy in meeting with Russia’s Putin

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin called for dialogue and diplomacy on a visit to St. Petersburg on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed, also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, reiterated the UAE’s position as “de-escalation and the necessity for a negotiated political solution to the crisis in Ukraine,” the state-run WAM news agency reported Friday.

The UAE president reportedly also stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and support prisoner-exchange initiatives.

Putin thanked Sheikh Mohamed his efforts on freeing prisoners of war in Ukraine, according to a Reuters report.

“The working visit of His Highness comes as part of the UAE’s continuous communication with all nations in an effort to build bridges and foster positive partnerships to ensure regional and international security and stability,” WAM reported.

The two leaders also discussed ties between UAE and Russia, reiterating their “ongoing commitment to further build on the bilateral ties between the two nations,” according to the WAM report.

The UAE president visited Belgrade on Thursday where he discussed the tense situation in the Western Balkans and other international developments with the Serbian president.

Sheikh Mohamed and Aleksandar Vucic emphasized the importance of dialogue and communication to de-escalate the conflict in Kosovo and promote stability and security in the region, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

