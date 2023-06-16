UAE, Serbia leaders discuss evolving Kosovo conflict, ties post-CEPA in Belgrade

The UAE president discussed the tense situation in the Western Balkans and other international developments with the Serbian president on a visit to Belgrade on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Aleksandar Vucic emphasized the importance of dialogue and communication to de-escalate the conflict in Kosovo and promote stability and security in the region, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two leaders also reportedly reviewed ties between the countries and discussed regional issues.

The duo “discussed existing areas of cooperation between the UAE and Serbia and explored opportunities for further collaboration, especially in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture, food security, technology, artificial intelligence, trade and others,” WAM reported.

“Thank you, dear friend, for your enormous support to Serbia and our people, as well as encouragement in setting higher and higher goals that were once unattainable for our country,” the Serbian national news agency Beta quoted Vucic as saying.

He stated that the leaders’ “friendship” is a “foundation and a solid bond” not only between Serbia and the UAE, but also “on the path of progress and accelerated development” of Serbia, to which the UAE president is “always welcome,” according to the Beta report.

UAE-Serbia bilateral ties have strengthened after signing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in September 2022.

A delegation, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed; Mohammed bin Hamad, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali al-Shamsi, Secretary-General of the National Security Council; Dr. Sultan al-Jaber, Minister of Industry; and Mubarak Saeed al-Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia, accompanied the UAE president.

Read more:

UAE visa ban for Lebanese on security concerns to be lifted soon: Official

Midday Break: UAE ban on working under direct sunlight, open spaces goes into effect

UAE extends unemployment insurance deadline for employees