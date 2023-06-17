Archaeologists unearth Iron Age, pre-Islamic artefacts in Abu Dhabi including weapons

Archaeologists in Abu Dhabi have made a number of archaeological discoveries, including artefacts such as swords and ceramics, from the Iron Age and pre-Islamic period, state-run news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

Archaeologists made the discoveries - from the period of around 1300 BCE to 600 CE - following the excavation of a late pre-Islamic (300 BCE – 300 CE) cemetery, which was found during road upgrades in the Shaabiya neighborhood in downtown Al Ain, east of the Al Ain Museum.





Around 20 graves were recorded in the cemetery, with “exceptionally well-preserved” objects including amphorae (a type of jug), bronze bowls and other ceramics, WAM reported. Archaeologists also found weapons including spears, arrows and swords.



“The existence of a cemetery suggests a settlement of the same period was probably located nearby,” the WAM report said.



Diggers made other finds in the areas of Al Ain, Khrais, Qattara and Hili, including an Iron Age cemetery with a monumental stone tomb and at least 35 graves. They also discovered another area with pre-Islamic tombs and a cache of iron weaponry.



The archaeologists also discovered irrigation systems and agricultural plots which show that “something that we think of as relevant to the recent past of Al Ain, has in fact a very long history,” according to WAM.



Other objects found include jewelry and shells. The report did not mention when the artefacts were found.

