Qatar, UAE reopen embassies as diplomatic ties restored

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates’ respective embassies reopened on Monday to resume work after the two Gulf states agreed to restore diplomatic ties, Qatar’s foreign ministry said.

The restoration of ties comes amid a broader regional push for reconciliation and more than four years after Arab states cut ties with Doha.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Qatar over its relationship with Iran and funding radical Islamist movements.

In January 2021, the countries signed the AlUla Declaration at the conclusion of the GCC Summit, putting an end to the dispute.

Riyadh and Cairo were the first to reappoint ambassadors to Doha in 2021, while Bahrain has yet to reopen its embassy in Doha.

The Qatari ministry said in a statement that the two foreign ministers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, had held a phone call as the two embassies reopened on Monday.

