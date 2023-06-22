Eid al-Adha: UAE pardons more than 1,500 prisoners

UAE rulers have pardoned more than 1,500 prisoners ahead of Eid al-Adha, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makhtoum, ordered the release of 650 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s prisons.

Sheikh Mohammed’s order comes as part of his “keenness to bring happiness to the families of the prisoners and give them an opportunity to start a new life and reintegrate into society,” WAM cited attorney general of Dubai Essam Issa al-Humaidan as saying.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also ordered the release of 988 prisoners ahead of the holy celebration, WAM reported on Wednesday.

The president’s pardon “aligns with the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance,” WAM added.

Ruler of Umm al Qaiwain, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, also pardoned “a number of prisoners,” on Thursday.

The emirates pardons prisoners every year ahead of Ramadan and Eid al-Adha.

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on July 6 last year ordered the release of 505 prisoners from correctional and punitive establishments in the emirate ahead of Eid al-Adha.

