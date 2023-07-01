Blinken thanks Saudi Arabia for support during Consulate shooting

Secretary Blinken spoke with his Saudi counterpart today, expressing appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s support during the recent shooting outside the US Consulate General in Jeddah.

During his call with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Blinken also thanked the top Saudi diplomat for his country’s continued support for Washington’s diplomatic missions.

Spoke today with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan and expressed our thanks for Saudi Arabia’s response to the tragic shooting outside of the U.S. Consulate General in Jeddah and its continued support for our diplomatic missions. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 30, 2023

On Wednesday, a man stopped his car near the US diplomatic facility and got out carrying a firearm. Saudi security forces “took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.

A shootout between the assailant and the security forces resulted in the individual’s death. A Nepalese worker at the US Consulate was wounded during the exchange of gunfire and subsequently died. Investigations are currently underway to determine the motive and circumstances behind the incident.

