Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A picture released by KNPC, a subsidiary of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on November 11, 2020, shows the Crude Distillation Unit at the Mina Abdullah Refinery in the Fahaheel district some 35 kilometers south of Kuwait City. (AFP)
A picture released by KNPC, a subsidiary of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on November 11, 2020, shows the Crude Distillation Unit at the Mina Abdullah Refinery in the Fahaheel. (File photo: AFP)

Fire breaks out at Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery: Spokesperson

Reuters, Dubai 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) put out a fire at the Al-Zour refinery without any reported injuries, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The refinery is back to work normally, with production and export operations continuing, Abdullah Fahad Shabib al-Ajmi added.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Comprising three mini refineries, Al-Zour is one of the biggest oil-processing facilities being added across the Middle East and, once completed, will add 615,000 barrels a day to Kuwait’s refining capacity.

Read more:

Kuwait’s Al-Zour mega-refinery’s final phase pushed to end of summer: Sheikh Nawaf

Kuwait’s Al Zour offers more low-sulfur fuel oil for Feb-April

Oil buyers don’t want to boost imports next year because of economic weakness: Kuwait

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size