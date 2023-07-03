Fire breaks out at Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery: Spokesperson

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) put out a fire at the Al-Zour refinery without any reported injuries, a company spokesperson said on Monday.
The refinery is back to work normally, with production and export operations continuing, Abdullah Fahad Shabib al-Ajmi added.
Comprising three mini refineries, Al-Zour is one of the biggest oil-processing facilities being added across the Middle East and, once completed, will add 615,000 barrels a day to Kuwait’s refining capacity.
